Imo State news: Buhari visit to di south east state in fotos

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari visit Imo state for southeast Nigeria to commission some projects for di state and to run meeting wit leaders for di southeast.

Oguwike Nwachukwu, Chief Press Secretary to di Imo state govnor say di visit na to also show say federal goment get interest for di development of di state.

Di president visit to Imo state dey significant sake of say di state don suffer plenti attack from jaguda pipo in di last seven months.

See Fotos from Imo State as Buhari Visit

Some groups bin come out to welcome di President.

According to Imo State Press Secretary, projects wey President Buhari go commission na;

Balloon technology-driven underground tunnel with surface drainage - Chukwuka Nwoha

Naze/ Nekede/Ihiagwa Road

Egbeada By-Pass - Amakohia

Newly Built Exco Chambers - inside government house known as Douglas House

Wetin we call dis foto, Flood Control Tunnel from Dick Tiger street to Otamiri river, Egbeada By-Pass and di Naze/ Nekede/Ihiagwa Road.

Wetin we call dis foto, Flood Control Tunnel from Dick Tiger street to Otamiri river, Egbeada By-Pass and di Naze/ Nekede/Ihiagwa Road.

President Buhari bin also meet wit some leaders of di South East

Dis visit dey especially significant given di recent communication from di governor of Imo State, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, to di effect say di president dey come to put final seal on some strategic federal government interventions and partnerships wey di Imo State goment don agree wit di federal goment."

Wia dis foto come from, Aso rock villa Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari visit Imo State meets wit South East Leaders

Wia dis foto come from, Aso rock villa Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari visit Imo State, Commissions State Project and meet wit South East Leaders

Wia dis foto come from, Aso Rock Villa Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari wit some South East Leaders.

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari visit to Imo state, tori begin fly around say restriction of movement go dey.

Some social media users attribute di restriction of movement to di banned separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra [Ipob]. but we no fit lay our hands on any official statement from di group.

Although na since on di 9th of August Ipob order sit-at-home to protest di continuous detention of dia leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Streets, markets from around di state bin dey deserted during di president visit.

Wetin we call dis foto, Quiet street for Orlu as Buhari visit Imo state to commission projects

Wetin we call dis foto, Fotos from Old Market Orlu as Buhari visit Imo State

Wetin we call dis foto, Old Market orlu and Total roundabout orlu as di president visit imo state

Wetin we call dis foto, Total roundabout orlu afta di president visit for Imo state