Master KG: Kgaogelo Moagi, Jerusalema singer narrate im near death experience for inside plane

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/MasterKG

Popular South African musician, Master KG don share im near death experience ontop one aircraft.

Di Jerusalema crooner share di details on Twitter of wetin im call "horrific experience" for inside di plane.

Im tok say di engine bin explode shortly afta takeoff from Istanbul.

Im also share video about di incident wia im claim say di engine of di plane bin catch fire.

According to di South African music producer, di "left engine just explode" shortly afta takeoff from one Istanbul airport.

"We get to round for 4 hours so e fit lower di fuel level so we fit land back at di airport...for a minute I bin tink say e don over, E tok for tweet.

Di 25-year-old also thank di pilots for "saving our lifes"

Im don since arrive safely for South Africa.

Who be Master KG?

Master KG na South African producer and musician wey dem born for Calais village (Tzaneen), Limpopo for di year 1996.

Im real name na Kgaogelo Moagi.

Im become popular wit many music lovers for im album Skeleton Move. Di album give am AFRIMMA Award for Best Artist/Group for di African Electro category in 2018.

Na for 2016, im drop im debut single wey im title 'Situation', afta im join Open Mic Production, e drop im first album 'Skeleton Move' two years afta.

Im don get collaborations wit many popular artists for di kontri including Zanda Zakuza, and Makhadzi.

As a singer, Master KG dey sing in Khelobedu, im local language. Di language na "non-Pedi" dialect of Northern Sotho.

MasterKG don hold performances outside South Africa including Zambia.

MasterKG later gain international recognition afta im drop im hit song Jerusalema in 2020 wia im feature Nomcebo Zikode.