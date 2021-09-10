Kebbi state Kidnapping: Kidnappers say dem go marry off our daughters in 5 days unless- Parents

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Di parents say dem dey fear say gunmen go marry off dia daughters

Some parents of di kidnapped students of Federal Government College Yauri tell BBC News Pidgin say di leader of di gunmen tell dem say dem go marry off dia daughters unless goment meet dia demand in five days.

Gunmen attack di school on June 17, 2021 wia dem kidnap 97 students but 5 students later escape and na 92 students dey with di abductors for now.

According to one of di parents wey we no wan disclose im names for safety reasons e get di call about 3 days ago wia di leader of di kidnappers tell am dia plan.

"For all di oda times wey dem dey call me na just to tell us to put pressure on goment to meet dia demand if we actually wan see our children again but dis time around e tell me say e dey give us five days for goment to release 5 of im men or else e go marry off my daughter."

"Already as a family di last 3 months na our worst time because of di kidnap of our daughter and dis news say dem wan marry her off come make am worse because i cant imagine a 14 year old forced into marriage."

Anoda parent also tok say di news hit am hard even though one if oda daughters dey among di 5 students wey escape earlier but anoda one still dey with di gunmen.

Wetin we call dis foto, Students of GGSS Jangebe after dia release by gunmen recently

"My daughter wey escape still dey recover as pesin no just fit recover from dat kain experience in a short time, she still wake up at night with shouts, bad dreams and sometimes she go just dey cry if she remember something."

"Anoda call come in few days ago wia di leader tok say e go marry off our daughters if goment no act in 5 days by releasing dia arrested men dis news hit me hard because my daughter is just 13 and already she don see hell for di past three months."

Both parents say dem dey beg goment to please act in time to save dia children and di bright future wey dem go pursue for school.

BBC News Pidgin try reach Kebbi state goment officials to know if dem hear di threat from di kidnappers and wetin dem dey do about am, tok tok pesin of di govnor Yahaya Sarki yan say na di security adviser to di govnor dey authorised to speak on di mata.

And when we reach out to Major Rabiu Kamba (rtd) wey be security adviser to govnor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi im call no go through and e no respond to text message wey we send.

Na di same thing with police as dia tok tok pesin DSP Nafiu Abubakar no answer im calls or respond to message wey we send am on di mata.

How di kidnap take happun

Di incident happun on June 17, 2021 around 12:30am as many of di students dey sleep for dia hostel after night reading class wey boarding students dey call 'night prep'.

Na so students start to hear gunshots as di attackers gain entrance into di school after shooting a police man wey dey part of di school security.

Some students later escape, first 3 and later two although Nigeria police say na dem rescue dem.

Dis type of kidnapping don become regular for northern Nigeria as e don happun so many times from Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara and Kebbi states.