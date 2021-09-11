EFCC: Since 2008, Nigeria don spend ₦6 trillion on dia war against terrorism

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Nigeria Federal Goment don spend more than six trillion naira to take fight terrorism for di kontri since 2008.

Dis na wetin di chairman of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa tok for di University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

E tok dis one wen im go present paper on "Combating of Crime, Corruption and implication for Development and Security" for di 38th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime on September 10.

Dis revelation dey come even as kidnapping cases and unknown gunmen killings for Nigeria don turn almost daily occurrence.

Oga Bawa wey bin dey represented by im deputy chief of state, Sambo Mayana also tok say multi national companies wey no gree pay tax for Nigeria also lose di kontri around ₦5.4 trillion ova di past ten years (2011-2021).

E add say oda crimes like illegal mining, illegal oil bunkering, smuggling of goods and illegal arms deals dey follow to make am hard for goment to get di money wey dem need to develop di kontri.

"Di money wey dey come in, goment officials dey collabo wit private sector pipo to embezzle am".

E hala say economic and financial crimes na di koko as to why many kontris no dey develop well or dey get security wahala.

Bawa reveal say dem don recover ova six billion naira, 161 million dollar, ova 13 thousand pounds, and even 30 properties from criminals.