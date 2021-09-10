Guinea coup latest update: Coup leader order banks to freeze goment accounts

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Guinea military regime don order banks to freeze all accounts wey relate to goment so as to "secure state assets".

Di regime wey take over control last weekend, say di order affects institutional and individual accounts of di goment wey just comot.

Senior officials of di ousted President Alpha Condé's goment no go fit access their accounts.

Di coup leaders bin seize power on Sunday, and tok say dem wan end rampant corruption, human rights abuses and mismanagement.

Dem accuse oga Conde wey be 83 years of serious corruption and human rights abuses.

Di West African regional bloc Ecowas - wey want make di kontri return to constitutional order - don send pipo to discuss wit di Guinean authorities.

Di bloc don also call for di release of President Condé wey dey detained by di military.

Wetin don happun since di Guinea coup

ECOWAS suspension - West African leaders bin suspend Guinea from di West African regional bloc ECOWAS sake of di coup wey remove President Alpha Conde.

President Alpha Conde - Di deposed president whereabouts no dey clear, although di coup leaders say e dey safe.

Release of prisoners - Di military regime don release all di prisoners wey dey detained during oga Condé' rule. Around 400 pipo na im e put for prison during di protests for 2020.