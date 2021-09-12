How long pesin fit survive without water? - See wetin scientists find

12 September 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy Wetin we call dis foto, More than one billion pipo around di world still no get access to clean drinking water

Water na one of di important ingredients for life on earth, but wetin go happun to us if we no fit get dis precious liquid.

For most developed kontries, access to clean water dey as simple as to open tap. Pipo for dis places dey sometimes waste gallons of water everyday sake of say dem dey brush dia teeth, shower or flush toilet.

But around 1.1 billion pipo not get access to safe drinking water across di world and a total of 2.7billion pipo dey find am difficult to get safe water in at least one month or oney year.

Water na one of di fundamental ingredients for life on Earth and most part of our body na water. Wen we no see water drink, many things fit go bad fast wit our body.

On average, water make up to about 60-70% of di human body, dis one depend on di pesin age. Our body dey lose water through urine, sweat, faeces and as we dey breath. We dey replace di water back through food and drink (around one-third of di water we dey consume dey come from di food we dey eat). If we no do dis, our body go lose water.

Wetin go happun if you stop dey drink water

Dehydration

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy Wetin we call dis foto, When we dey dehydrated we go easily tire

Di first stage of dehydration na thirst. Dis dey start wen di body lost 2% of im weight. "When thirst kick in, your body go depend on all di remaining moisture,"

Dileep Lobo wey be professor of gastrointestinal surgery wey dey do research into fluids and electrolyte balance explain wetin go happun to di body.

"Your kidneys go send less water to your bladder, dis go make your urine dey dark. You no go too sweat, your body temperature go rise. Your blood go become very thick and sluggish. To maintain oxygen levels, your heart rate go increase." Oga Lobo tok.

Di rate at which dehydration dey occur different according to di extremes you put on di body, but with no water for climate of 50C (122F), plus extreme exercise, dehydration fit become deadly. "Humans get upper limit to heat tolerance, beyond we dey suffer heat stress and even death," Lobo tok. "Death rates dey increase on extremely cold days, but e dey very high during extremely hot weather."

Human body fit lose between 1.5-3 litres of water every hour sake of sweat if di pesin dey exercise for hot environment.

Anoda 200 - 1,500ml (0.3-2.6 pints) fit lose as moisture we dey breathe in, e depend on di humidity of di surrounding air.

Di effect dis fit get on di body dey serious. Small dehydration fit make us dey tired and unable to perform physically. As we lose more water, ability to cool down during sweating go also reduce and dis fit lead to overheating, wey dey very risky.

Second stage

If water wey dey come out of our body pass di one wey dey enta, our blood go begin thick. Dis one mean say, di cardiovascular system gatz work harder to keep di blood pressure up.

Our kidneys dey try to compensate as e dey help to hold water through reduced urination, water dey also rush comot our cells enta our blood stream wey go make dem dia size shrink. When we lose 4% of our body weight as water, blood pressure drops and fainting fit occur.

Third stage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, 2 billion pipo dey around di world wey no get access to clean water

Di third stage, when 7% of body weight lost, di organ go dey damaged. "Your body begin get trouble to maintain blood pressure," Lobo tok.

"To survive, e go begin slow blood flow to non-vital organs, like di kidneys and gut, wey go cause damage. If di kidney no filter your blood, cellular waste go quickly build up.

Some pipo still fit survive dis serious level of dehydration, dem even still fit dey function well-well.

How long pesin fit stay without water

Exactly how long pesin fit survive without water still be big debate. Most scientists agree say humans fit carry on only go few days without taking in any food or water.

In 1944, two scientists bin starve themselves of water - one for three days and one for four days - but e chop dry diet of food. By di final day of their experiment, di two scientists get difficulties in swallowing, their faces don squeeze and don become pale. Dem stop di experiment before dia condition worse to di point where e go become dangerous.

Di ability to do without water differ between individuals. some evidence dey, for example, di human body fit adapt to di level of water a person regularly consumes.

Di longest time pesin don go without water na di case of Andreas Mihavecz, one 18-year-old Austrian bricklayer who wey locked for police cell for 18 days for 1979 afta di officers on duty forget about am for there. Im case even enta Guinness Book of World Records.