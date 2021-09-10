Manchester vs Newcastle: Premier League Predictions for match week four, time and how to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo bin make im first debut for Manchester United for 2003

All eyes - and ears - go dey Old Trafford on Saturday.

Na wia Cristiano Ronaldo dey expected to make im second debut for Manchester United.

Dia game against Newcastle na 15:00 BST dat na 3pm West African time.

"I no think say Ronaldo go start," na so BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson. "But im go definitely play some part - and, no, I no go dey surprised at all if im score."

See Lawrenson Premier League predictions for match week four.

Dis week im guest na singer and guitarist Justin Young from indie rock band The Vaccines, wey im new album Back In Love City go dey out on Friday.

Justin na United fan wey dey excited for di return of Ronaldo, but say im no dey sure of wetin to expect from di Reds dis season.

"Once again we dey start di season wit wetin if you look for paper, na correct team - maybe even better wit di return of CR7," Im tell BBC Sport.

LAWRO PREDICTIONS

Games go kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (12:30)

Tottenham neva do anything spectacular so far but dem don do really well to win every Premier League game 1-0 - especially because I feel say dia defence na weak link.

I'd still fancy Spurs to win dis one and continue their 100% winning start, even though Son no dey fit, but I no dey to worried about Crystal Palace wait for dia first league win under Patrick Vieira.

Lawro prediction: 0-1

Justin prediction: Dis game go tough for Palace. Dem no dey look great, but Spurs good. 0-3

Arsenal v Norwich

Arsenal results so far dey very bad so far but surely dem go get something out of dis bottom-of-di-table clash.

We know say Norwich go fight hard dis season to avoid relegation.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Justin prediction: Arsenal get better players pass Norwich have, but as tins be now e no look good. Norwich feel say dem fit get something dia. 1-1

Brentford v Brighton

Na so far, so good for Brentford wey still dey unbeaten afta three league games. Brighton go expect a noisy atmosphere like di one wey we saw when di Bees beat Arsenal for di first game of di season because di home fans go just dey enjoy dia self.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Justin's prediction: Brentford na classic newly promoted team wit plenty ginger - , so I dey support di Bees here. 1-0

Leicester v Manchester City

As I dey tok, Manchester City still dey hope say dem go dey allowed to play Brazil duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus but I still fancy them here without those two, even though e go mean say third-choice keeper Scott Carson go step in because Zack Steffen dey also unavailable.

Leicester get a bit of history against Pep Guardiola' Manchester City, including beating them for last month Community Shield, but di Foxes go face a different animal dis time.

Lawro prediction: 1-2

Justin' prediction: I no want to write Leicester off, but Manchester City dey look pretty strong. 1-2

Manchester United v Newcastle

Newcastle badly need a win, but Old Trafford, on di day wey Ronaldo dey return, no be di place or time to get am.

Lawro prediction: 3-0

Justin prediction: Based on Ronaldo history and how im dey always marks every occasion to do something special, I dey expect a goal from am and a win for Manchester United, based on say Newcastle no dey form right now. 3-0

Southampton v West Ham

Southampton na another team without a victory so far but I feel say their performances better pass their results for their first three games.

West Ham, meanwhile, don win two out of three and go maintain dia 100% record if to say dem no allow dia lead slip twice for home against Crystal Palace before di international break.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Justin's prediction: 1-0

Watford v Wolves

Watford don lose their past two games afta dem starting their season with a win ova Aston Villa and I no dey see that run ending dia weekend.

Wolves dey without a point or even a goal so far but dem don create plenty chances and surely that go soon change , whether Mexican striker Raul Jimenez dey allowed to play or not.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Justin's prediction: Dis one dey hard to call. 2-2

Chelsea v Aston Villa (17:30)

I bin dey impressed by Chelsea for dia draw wit Liverpool before di international break - Dem bin play well wen dem bin get 11 men and dem still do well when dem go down to 10.

Aston Villa no go lack energy or effort but di Blues go dey too strong for them.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Justinprediction: Chelsea go win dis one. 3-1

SUNDAY

Leeds v Liverpool (16:30)

Leeds form no too solid like dat so far dis season, but I feel say dem go struggle, to bounce back

I dey go wit Liverpool. Di Reds go plenty of opportunities in front of goal.

Lawro prediction: 1-2

Justin prediction: Dis go be good, open game but Liverpool suppose win am. 0-2

MONDAY

Everton v Burnley (20:00)

Everton start to di season dey good under Rafa Benitez and I dey expect dem to continue here.

Burnley go make life difficult for them, of course - but the Toffees get enough quality to break them down.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Justin prediction: 1-1

