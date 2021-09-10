WAEC Result 2021: West African Senior School Certificate Examination result, timetable update

Wia dis foto come from, WAEC

You don dey reason wen di 2021 WAEC results for di West African Senior School Certificate Examination go come out?

Oh well, na di results updates straight from di exam organizers [WAEC] dey inside dis tori you dey read now.

West African Examinations Council say one sit-at-home order for parts of eastern Nigeria no go affect di outcome of di exams.

WAEC Result 2021: When West African Senior School Certificate Examination result go come out?

WAEC don reveal wen di result of di ongoing 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination [WASSCE] go likely come out.

"We get project 45, 90 wey we dey follow - dat na 45 days afta di last paper of di exam, di result go come come out. "

"Then in 90 days afta, di certificate go come out" Demianus Ojijeogu wey be WAEC Public Affairs oga tok.

Head of Public Affairs for WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu tell BBC Pidgin say di exam dey go smoothly as dem plan.

"I want you to remember say before WAEC exam, e get national exam wey take place and di IPOB sit-at-home order no affect am."

"Na di same too for WAEC, di sit-at-home for South East region no go affect am."

"We join body with di security agencies for area of security, movement of examination materials from one point to di oda ."

Tori be say one presuure group wey di Nigerian goment don ban Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] put weekly sit-at-home order.

Di order, wey police dey frown against and goment no support, na to protest di arrest and prosecution of dia leader Nnamdi Kanu.

WAEC tell BBC say e no go affect students wey dey write di West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Oga Ojijeogu dey tok dis afta local media bin report say:

Di Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, bin claim say di IPOB action fit make students for South-East miss di exams.

"Our secondary school students wey dey sit for WAEC examinations go write English Language on September 13.

"And we no fit afford to make dem miss di paper," Di coalition tok for one statement.

"Asking disstudents to sit-at-home on Monday wen odas dey write di same examination na di worst disservice anyone fit do to our students."

WAEC 2021: Reports on exam malpractice and cancellation

For di issues wey concern malpractice and cancellation of exams, oga Ojijeogu say:

Report of malpractice dey but na afta di exam wen dem don do thorough investigation dem go take action.

"We no dey cancel result wen exam dey go on, na wen we don collate all di malpractice report we go now fit judge dem.

"Based on di rules and regulations wey dey guide di conduct of di exams."

"We go come know which rules dem don violate, we go come charge dem accordingly."

"So no be wen di exam dey go on we dey cancel but na afta di exam during di release of di result.

"We fit now withheld di result and later cancel am."

BBC Pidgin go continue to dey update you about dis WAEC results and di exams as e dey happun.