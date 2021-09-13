How police bullet allegedly kill 18 years girl for Lagos

15 minutes wey don pass

Police bullet don allegedly kill one young girl for ijesha area of Lagos state southwest Nigeria during on night raid.

Bullet hit 18 years old secondary school leaver Monsurat Ojuade on Friday 10 September, 2021 wen some police men on camouflage come do raid for di area.

Elder sister of di deceased Tosin Ojuade tell BBC Pidgin say during di raid one police officer shoot into dia compound and waka comot.

She say di bullet hit her sister for her two laps wey make her loose plenti blood.

She say "we first rush her go private hospital, dem refer us to Igbobi General Hospital wia di nurses say di doctors dey on strike.

"By di time we reach di third hospital, dem declare her dead".

Community leader Mr Osunmo Abiodun tell BBC Pidgin say as di tori of di shooting happun im and some pipo for di area go police station.

Abiodun add say dem go report di matter and say officers for Ijesha police station confirm say dem dey aware of police raid for di area.

But say no be dia division officers come di rate, e add.

E say "di DPO tell us say some officers from Panti (anoda police division) enter dia station to sign in to go raid for ijesha, but say di officers no return to sign off after dia raid".

Police tok tok peain for Lagos state CSP Ajisebutu never pick our call nor respond to our messages to clear di air on di allegation.

On Sunday morning wen our reporter visit di area, e see pipo still dey gather in circles dey discuss di matter.

Dia faces dey show anger and provocation especially wen di council chairman visit family of di victim to console dem.

Di mama and papa of di victim no fit come outside to talk as dem still dey in shock.

Our reporter see di Olaide di immediate elder sister of di victim wey dey wit her wen di bullet hit her, she bin dey very calm but at a time she burst out in anger dey shout "no be accidental discharge, dem shoot am directly".