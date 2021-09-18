Buhari in New York: President Muhammadu Buhari dey travel for di 76th Session of United Nations General Assembly

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presidency Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of Buhari dey enta presidential jet

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey comot Nigeria go New York City on Sunday.

He dey go to attend di 76th Session of di United Nations General Assembly for New York, United States of America.

According to di Special Adviser to di President, Media and Publicity. Femi Adesina, Buhari go speak for di Assembly during di General Debates on Friday September 24.

E dey go with delegation wey include di Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, di kontri Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of State for Environment Sharon Ikeazor.

Oda pipo wey dey follow for di UNGA Delegation na National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

Oda meetings wey di Nigerian leader go participate for na;

Food Systems Summit

High Level Dialogue on Energy

Di High Level Plenary Meeting to promote di International Day for di Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Di High Level Meeting to remember di 2oth anniversary of di Durban Declaration on Racial Justice

Di statement say di president go come back to di kontri by di 26th of September, 2021.