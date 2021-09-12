Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele: Profiles of Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham

Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele and Toyin Lawani na pesins of interest beyond Nollywood.

Yoruba movies and Nigerian entertainment industry go always bubble wen dis three actress dem dey involved sake of dia talents.

More so, dem be social media celebs and brand influencers for Nigeria.

So BBC Pidgin dig up so interesting lifestyles of dis Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham for you.

Iyabo Ojo profile

Alice Iyabo Ojo nee Ogunro na on on 21th, December, 1977 dem bon her for Lagos, Nigeria.

Di Nollywood Actress from Abeokuta, Ogun State and dem born her into a family of five.

Her mother na Olubunmi Fetuga and her father, Adekunle Ogunro.

She go school for National College, Gbagada and Lagos State Polytechnic where she get paper for Estate Management.

Iyabo Ojo is a Nigerian actress, producer and entrepreneur.

She be di CEO of Fespris Limited, a collection of enterprises.

Fesprise consists of Abula Spot, Lounge & Bar, and oda paroles.

Iyabo joined di movie industry in 1998 and in 2004, she began film production, according to findings.

Generally, she has produced numerous movies and has starred in hundreds of films.

Her sense of fashion and entrepreneurial skill na one tin wey her fans like.

Funke Akindele profile

Funke Akindele dem born her on 24th of August, 1977 insdie Ikorodu, Lagos State.

She attend Grace Children Schools, Gbagada and Lagos State Model College, Igbo-kuta.

Funke get OND in Mass Communication from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State and a Law degree from the University of Lagos.

Funke bin marry Adeola Kehinde Oloyede on May 26, 2012 and they divorce in July 2013 citing irreconcilable differences.

She remarry Abdul Resheed Bello, known as JJC Skillz in London in May, 2016.

Funke Akindele be Nigerian actress, film producer, scriptwriter, and entrepreneur.

She dey popularly known as 'Jenifa', one character she play inside one movie titled Jenifa.

Funke Akindele get a special swag for Nigeria entertainment industry.

Na sake of how she dey interpret her roles even for her own soap opera 'Jenifa's Dairy'.

Toyin Abraham profile

Toyin Abraham na on September 5, 1984 dem born her for in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria.

Her birth name na Olutoyin Aimakhu and she begin her education inside Edo state.

She attend Oba Kenzo Nursery and Primary School, Benin.

Later on, her father retired and the entire family moved to Ibadan wia she spent most of her early life.

For Ibadan, she go Queen's Staff School, then St. Annes School, Ibadan.

Toyin Abraham also attend Iree Polytechnic, Osun State for a National Diploma in Business Studies.

She get degree in Philosophy for Olabisi Onabanjo University degree before returning to Iree Polytechnic for HND in Marketing.

Toyin Abraham na Nigerian actress, filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.

She begin her acting career in 2003 when she star for di movie Dugbe Dugbe nbo produced by Bukky Wright.

Since then, she don continue to feature in di best of Nollywood movies and don even dey do movie production.

Toyin dey known for her comic roles especially for her blockbuster Alakada Reloaded.

She also be entrepreneur wey dey sell herbal products for women with infertility issues.

Iyabo Ojo movies wey popular

Satanic, 1998

Agogo Ide, 1998

Baba Darinjinwon, 2002

36 Kiniun, 2003

Inu Obinrin, 2005

Oro Lanre Pesije, 2005

Pami Nku, 2006

Odun'baku, 2006

Olugbare, 2007

Egun, 2007

Taiwo Taiwo, 2008

Opin Aiye, 2008

Okanla, 2013

Silence, 2015

Beyond Disability, 2015

Awusa, 2016

Trust, 2016

Ore, 2016

Ipadabo, 2016

Twisted Twin, 2016

Kostrobu, 2017

Gone to America, 2017

Divorce not Allowed, 2018

Funke Akindele movies wey popular

Apaadi (2009)

Maami (2011)

Married but Living Single (2012)

A trip to Jamaica (2016)

Industreet (2017)

Isoken (2017)

Moms at War (2018)

Omoge Ghetto (2020)

Toyin Abraham movies wey popular

Alakada, 2013

Omo Elemosho, 2013

Ayitale, 2013

Ebi mi ni, 2013

Alani Baba Labake, 2013

Love is in the Hair, 2016

Okafor's Law, 2016

Celebrity Marriage, 2017

Tatu, 2017

Wives on Strike: The Revolution, 2017

London Fever, 2017

Hakkunde, 2017

Alakada Reloaded, 2017

Mentally, 2017

Esohe, 2017

The In-laws, 2017

Dance to my Heart, 2017

Disguise, 2018

The Ghost and the Tout, 2018

Seven and a Half Dates, 2018

What Just Happened, 2018

Two Weeks in Lagos, 2019

Nimbe, 2019

Don't Get Mad, Get Even, 2019

Made in Heaven, 2019

The Millions, 2019

Kasanova, 2019

Bling Lagosians, 2019