BBNaija eviction show today: Jackie B and Jaypau chop eviction from di Big Brother Naija house

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Jaypaul and Jacky B don be di latest housemate to dey evicted from di big brother Naija Shine Ya Eye reality TV show.

Jaypaul na im be di first to leave di house for today eviction, followed by Jackie B.

Di two housemate wey leave di house today na based on say na dem get di lowest number of votes among di nominated housemate.

During di live eviction show, Jacky B say her experience for di house dey amazing and reveal say e like Michael.

She say she wan explore more new things and start planning events afta di house.

While Jaypaul say im dey grateful say e stay di house reach seven weeks and in short e dey grateful for every opportunity wey come across e life.

Seven housemates na im bin dey up for possible evictions dis week and dem be; Saga, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Jaypaul, Saskay, Queen and Jackie B.

Last week, Tega, Boma, Michael and Peace chop dia own eviction from di Big Brother Naija show.

How di fans take vote

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Among di seven housemates wey dey up for possible eviction, JayPaul get di lowest percentage of votes dat na, 3.77%.

While Jacky B get 4.26% of di total votes from fans wey vote.

Saga wey get 8.28% votes and third for di lowest, for be di number three pesin wey for leave di house if to say Big Brother bin wan evict three housemates from di 'Shine Ya Eye' show.

About Jackie B

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Jackie B na 29 old proud single mum wey be interior designer and certified event and wedding planner.

Jackie B attend university for UK and she like to dey have fun plus spending time with di pipo wey she love.

She describe hersef as "introverted extrovert" and insist say she dey shy, but confident.

About Jaypaul

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Jaypaul na 29-year-old Lagos based musician and actor wey believe say di Big Brother Naija House na di perfect opportunity to help im career for Nigerian entertainment industry.

Jaypaul hobbies include making music, making movies, dancing and cooking.

Im career means a lot to am.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 housemates na remain for di Big brother season 6 'Shine Ya Eye' reality TV show afta today eviction.

26 housemates na im bin dey contest for di realty TV show and dem enta di house batch by batch.

Di remaining housemates now na, Whitemoney, Nini, Liquorose, Saga, Emmanuel, Pere, Angel, Cross, Queen, Saskay and Yousef.