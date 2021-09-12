Afghanistan: See di new rules wey Taliban set for female students

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Pro-Taliban students attend one Taliban rally for di Shaheed Rabbani Education University inside Kabul on Saturday.

Afghan universities go dey segregated by gender, and dem go introduce new Islamic dress code, di Taliban tok on Sunday.

Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani say dem go allow women to study, but not alongside with men.

E also announce review of subjects wey dem dey teach.

Under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001, dem bin ban women and girls from schools and universities.

Di announcement of di higher education policy dey come one day afta di Taliban raise dia flag over di presidential palace, to signal di beginning of dia administration.

Di policy mark one important change from di accepted practice before di Taliban takeover. Universities bin dey allow men and women to study side by side, and female students no need to obey dress code.

But Mr Haqqani no get any apology for ending mixed classes.

"We no get any problem for ending di mixed-education system, di Pipo na Muslims and dem go accept am," e tok.

Some pipo don suggest say di new rules go exclude women from education because di universities no get di resources to provide separate classes.

But Mr Haqqani insist say dem get enough female teachers and wen dem no dey available, alternatives go dey.

"Everything depend on di university capacity. We fit also use male teachers to teach from behind one curtain, or use technology," e tok.

Girls and boys go also dey segregated for primary and secondary schools, and sis already bin dey common throughout deeply conservative Afghanistan.

Women go need to wear hijabs, however oga Haqqani no specify if dis dey limited to headscarves or go also require compulsory face coverings.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Veiled students attend one Taliban rally for di Shaheed Rabbani Education University inside Kabul on Saturday.

Di new minister wey dem install also tok say dem go review di subjects wey dem dey teach for universities.

E tell reporters say di Taliban want to "create reasonable and Islamic curriculum wey dey in line with our Islamic, national and historical values and, on di oda hand, dey able to compete with oda kontries".

Di announcement dey come afta one demonstration wey women wey support di Taliban gender policies do for Shaheed Rabbani Education University inside Kabul yesterday.