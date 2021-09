Plenti pipo dey always tink say I no well- Pretty Mike

12 minutes wey don pass

'Pipo must always tok. Na normal tin. But my skin tick well well. Notin dey wey you fit tok wey go affect me'

Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike na one pesin wey dey always shock pipo wit im appearance for events.

For dis interview wit BBC Pidgin, e tell us why e own tins dey different.