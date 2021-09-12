Evelyn Joshua: T.B Joshua wife take ova as SCOAN new leader

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, TB JOSHUA Wetin we call dis foto, Prohpet TB Joshua and im wife, Evelyn Joshua

Di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) don officially name Evelyn, di widow of late Prophet T.B Joshua as di new leader of di church afta di death of her husband.

Prophet Joshua die on June 6, 2021 and plenti bin dey wonder who im successor go be.

Inside one statement for SCOAN Facebook page, di church urge members and followers to pray for Evelyn as she begin her new role.

Di statement say "Good Morning. We thank una for all your prayers and your love for di ministry since di glorious home call of our dear father, servant of di Most High God, ProphetT.B. Joshua.

"We thank una for keeping di faith. Dis na God appointed time, to di glory of God, for Di SCOAN to soldier on wit di divine assignment under di guidance of God and di human leadership of Mrs Evelyn Joshua.

"We urge you all to join us in prayers as we wish for God's guidance and divine wisdom in her new God-ordained role.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, TB Joshua na one of Africa most influential evangelists, with top politicians among im followers.

TB Joshua death

Synagogue Church of All Nations [SCOAN] confam Prophet TB Joshua death on 6 June, 2021 for via dia official social media page.

And e happun just a week before im 58 birthday wey suppose happun for June 12.

According to di post, on Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua speak during di Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting say:

"Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home afta di service."

Di statement add say, "God don take im servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as e suppose be by divine will.

Family sources say TB Joshua die afta a church programme on Saturday.

Im followers from different parts of di world gather for Synagogue church headquarters inside Lagos to mourn.

Na during Goodluck Jonathan goment for 2012 na im part of Synagogue Church of All Nations collapse for Lagos cause plenti damages.