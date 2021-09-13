Rita Amenze Italy murder: FG speak on Italian husband alleged killing of im Nigerian wife

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, others Wetin we call dis foto, Rita Amenze

Nigerian goment don condemn di killing of one Nigerian woman wey die for Italy

Di Nigerian in Diaspora commission don call for justice and demand full investigate into di killing of one Nigerian housewife , Rita Amenze by di Italian husband.

For inside statement, di commission say di alleged killing of di housewife by her husband na because she file for divorce.

For update on di sad event , Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, di Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) tok say authority don arrest di estranged husband, Oga Pierangelo Pellizzar.

Similarly, di President of National Union of Nigerian Associations for Italy (NUNAI), Oga Rowland Ndukuba also condemn di killing and thank di Police authorities for di arrest of di husband.

Di Nigerian Ambassador, Mfawa Omini Abam, also tok say di Embassy go make sure say dem carry out proper investigation.

Wia dis foto come from, others Wetin we call dis foto, Italian Newspaper report arrest of Rita Amenze husband

Wetin we know about di death of Rita Amenze

Tori be say Rita bin file for divorce wey make her ex-husband vex and later kill her.

Di 61-year-old Italian man, Pierangelo Pellizzar, bin allegedly shoot dead im 31-year-old Nigerian wife, Amenze Rita, for Italy.

Dem kill Rita in front of her colleagues for di parking lot of Mf Mushroom, one company wia she bin dey work on Friday morning, for Noventa Vicentina.

From reports, di suspect, Pellizzar bin waylaid im estranged housewife at about 7:30am and shoot her four times, until life was gone out of her.