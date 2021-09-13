Issac Owusu Bempah arrest: Ghana Police detain popular prophet, 3 others over threats on former fetish priestess

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Glorious Word Power Ministries/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah is one of Ghana's most charismatic preachers

Police for Ghana arrest popular pastor, Isaac Owusu Bempah den three others who assault police officers while brandishing a weapon.

According to Ghana Police, dem arrest de man of God sake of he "create and circulate multiple videos which dey contain threats, brandishing of weapons den assault on police personnel."

Reports be say de Police arrest de pastor after he allegedly storm de premises of former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.

*War of words between Prophet and converted fetish priestess*

De tension between Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah den Nana Agradaa dey date back to earlier dis year when de fetish priestess accuse de prophet den others as fake.

Prophet Owusu Bempah react to de accusations by cursing Nana Agradaa.

De two since then dey inside war of words periodically until things escalate reach dis point.

In de latest episode, de viral video show one of de men who dey with de prophet dey brandish weapon while he dey threaten de woman.

De gun wielding man together with another man talk "see dis licensed gun I dey hold...Agradaa if you dey walk anywhere you for be careful."

"I swear Ghana no go fit contain us, 24 hours... If you say you get boys - walahi" de men who dey refer to demselves as pastors under Prophet Owusu Bempah talk.

*Reaction from Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah*

During de confrontation, Prophet Owusu Bempah approach de camera wey he make dis comment - "she talk say she go teach me a lesson. So I come make I teach me lesson."

According to de prophet, "as we come here she carry gun, but my boys collect de gun. I talk am dem say make dem no shoot else she go die."

"I talk am say if she be woman make she come down. Her people " he add.

Nana Agradaa also during de confrontation talk say "Owusu Bempah come my house say he dey come kill me, Ghana Police!"

While she dey make dis comment other people dey shout from de Prophet camp, "make you come down here."

*Two suspects on de run plus court case*

Police reveal for statement inside say two other suspects dey on de run.

Meanwhile, some men who dey with de prophet attach police personnel during de arrest.