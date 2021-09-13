Covid-19 vaccination: Why we give vaccine without cards

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Covid-10 samples

As more and more pipo dey come collect di Covid-19 vaccination for Rivers State, dem don run out of vaccination seals wey dem put for di Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Na so Dr. Joseph Urang wey be di State Immunizarion Officer tell BBC Pidgin.

Dis na as dem give out over 40, 000 doses of di moderna vaccine for di first dose.

Dis im explain, naim make dem stop to give vaccination cards as dem don run out of di seals.

"Dem bin give us 40,000 doses to use for di first dose of di vaccination but now we don give up to 50,000 doses so we don dip hand enter di second dose naim make shortage of about 10,000 dey.

Dem give us seal for 40,000 and we don vaccinate like 50,000 and we still dey vaccinate pipo so you see wia di shortage dey.

So right now we don exhaust di first dose of di Moderna vaccine and Abuja don promise to replenish us."

Dr Urang add say di State also don receive di second dose of di Astra Zeneca vaccine and dem also dey give out di vaccine but di second dose no come wit seal and dem don make request for am.

Wetin we call dis foto, Health worker dey inject woman wit Covid-19 vaccine

"We dey hope say between today and tomorrow we go get di seals but we no wan stop di vaccination process, so we instruct our workers say make dem vaccinate pipo but make dem no release cards but dem must mark wia dem vaccinate dem and take dia basic information wey we put for register.

Wen di deals dey available, we go get di information and fill di cards online."

Na from 23 August, 2021 dem begin give di Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 afta di State receive 81,000 doses of di vaccine.