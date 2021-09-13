Kogi Prison break: Gunmen attack jail in Kabba, Kogi State free 240 Nigerian prisoners

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot Wetin we call dis foto, For October 2020, Hoodlums attack Warri Prison, set fire

Unknown gunmen attack one prison for Kogi state, release prisoners.

Na 240 inmates dem forcefully release for di medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) for Kabba, officials tell BBC.

Di Controller-General of Nigeria Correctional Centre [Prisons] don order for full investigation

Haliru Nababa also order di immediate recapture of di prisoners wey escape.

Di incident happen for 2345hrs on 12th September, 2021.

Jail break in Kogi: How e happun

Tori be sey di heavily armed attackers wey plenty well-well invade di Custodial Centre and immediately engage di armed guards for serious gun battle.

O.F Enobore, tok-tok pesin for Kogi prisons for statement wey e bring out say "di Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa don order a recapture procedure to be activated immediately."

Nababa also order for di commencement of detailed investigation as e personally lead a team to assess di situation.

Di DG appeal to the general public to provide useful intelligence wey fit assist to recapture di escapees to security operatives.

Goment establish Kabba MSCC for 2008 wit capacity of 200.