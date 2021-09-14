WAEC and IPOB sit-at-home-order updates: English Language and Chemistry WASSCE papers dey affected for eastern Nigeria

Secondary schools pupils for Imo state, South east Nigeria

Jaguda pipo stop some WAEC Candidates from writing di all important English Language subject paper for di ongoing WASSCE.

Dem chase out students of Comprehensive Secondary School Nkume, Njaba in Imo State for failing to obey di Monday weekly sit-at-home order.

For many part of Nigeria di external examination dey go on smoothly.

But concerns come dey about how secondary school students for di south east region of Nigeria go sidon write di exam.

WAEC for di final International Timetable wey dem release say exam go hold between 16 August to Friday, 8 October, throughout di sub-region.

For Nigeria, di exam go end on 30 September, 2021 - wey mean say e go hold for a period of seven weeks.

On Monday 14 September jaguda pipo stop students for Comprehensive Secondary School , from taking di English Language paper for WAEC.

Police say di attackers enta di school go chase di students comot from dia exam hall for CSS Nkume, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State

Also on Tuesday, e be like sey many secondary school students for di region also miss Chemistry exam.

Again na sake of di sit-at-home order by di group to mark di Civil Disobedience day.

Situation report for South eastern Nigeria

On Monday 9 August, 2021 di leadership of di secessionist group declare every Monday as sit-at-home.

Di move na to protest di continuous detention of dia leader Nnamdi kanu.

Though di group don suspend di order, traders for many states of di region still dey comply wit di order.

Most private businesses including banks and odas dey also comply wit di order - dis na sake of attacks by extreme members of Ipob.

On Monday 6 September some jaguda pipo set fire on on one truckload of motorcycle spare parts for Eluagu Obukpa.

Dis one happun for Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State because di driver disobey dia order.

Students dey write di West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations - For many part of Nigeria di external examination dey go on smoothly.

But tori be say since di WAEC exam start, students for di region dey write dia exam without disturbance.

"Most schools dey open for secondary school students to write dia exam. Nobody dey disturb dem,"

One resident for Enugu Richard Asiegbu tell BBC Pidgin.

E add say "di only problem na sey some of di students dey suffer because transportation no dey.

Most times you go see some of di students dey trek go school.

Pipo wey dia centre far dey use private car and nobody dey disturb dem."

Wia dis foto come from, Anambra State Government House

How South east states Govnors react

Monday na di first working day of di week and di sit-at home dey affect business for di affected states.

For di govnors of di South east region dia states dey lose revenues.

"Make di markets open. If dem no open, I go sack di leadership of di market and shut di market," govnor Willie Obiano, warn traders for Anambra state.

Stephen Odoh, Commissioner for Commerce for Ebonyi state say:

"You no fit kill di pipo and destroy di economy and say you dey fight for di pipo.

"We must rise to say no to dis evil plan to destroy our economy and destroy our people."

But di Abia state goment dey worried about to di sit-at-home order.

John Okiyi Kalu Abia state Commissioner for Information wey describe am as illegal order say:

Na a "group of hoodlums hiding under di identity of agitators for South-East region to cause chaos for di state".

Waec logo

Wetin WAEC tok on IPOB sit at home order?

Head of Public Affairs for WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu tell BBC Pidgin say di exam dey go smoothly as dem plan.

"I want you to remember say before WAEC exam, e get national exam wey take place and di IPOB sit-at-home order no affect am.

Na di same too for WAEC, di sit-at-home for South East region no go affect am.