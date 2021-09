Dudu Heritage is dead: Bimbo Oshin husband, Ola Ibironke don die

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@princejidekosoko

Popular music promoter, Ola Ibironke, wey also dey known as Dudu Heritage don die.

Veteran actor, Prince Jide Kosoko confam di death for di instagram page and write; "Haaaaa.. Dudu, Dudu Heritage....dis dey shocking."

Dudu Heritage na prominent golfer for Ibadan, and husband to top actress, Bimbo Oshin.

Di wife, Bimbo Oshin neva put on any post on social media concerning di death of her husband.

Dudu Heritage bin live for United States some years ago where e be music promoter before e relocate come Nigeria to run one private business.

E be di Captain of di ogbonge Ibadan Golf Club (IGC).