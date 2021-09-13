I bin no reason say I go become welder- Lilian Igwe

I bin no reason say I go become welder- Lilian Igwe

51 minutes wey don pass

Wen Lilian Igwe graduate from Ebonyi State college of education for Abakaliki in 2010, she bin no reason say she go become welder.

But as she no come see beta work, na im she enter Yenagoa in 2014 go learn welder work.

Lilian don open her own workshop for Abakaliki since 2017 and she get up to 12 boys wey dey learn work and work for am.

Her financial condition don improve since den as she don dey do ogbonge work for her plenty of ogbonge clients dem.

Wen BBC pidgin follow am tok for her workshop, she say some men wey dey come to marry am dey fear, sake of say she fit don get money pass dem because of di kain work wey she dey do.

But she say dat kain tin no dey and di money wey dem dey tink na wetin she dey use buy materials take work.