Motorcycles fit break iPhone cameras, Apple warn

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pipo wey get IPhone suppose dey aware say to pick up bad vibrations from powerful motorbikes, fit damage camera systems, na so Apple tok.

Di ogbonge technology company publish one warning say iPhone no suppose dey attach to powerful bikes, e dey inside one support document spotted by MacRumors.

According to di reoport, engine vibrations fit harm phone' optical-image stabilisation or close-loop autofocus systems.

Owners of scooter and moped suppose also use "vibration-dampening mounts".

On social media, many users don tok say dia phone don spoil after dem attach am to motorcycle.

And Apple say say several models of iPhone fit spoil.

'High-amplitude vibrations'

Di affected system dey designed to improve picture quality by counteracting movement, vibrations, plus di effect of gravity.

But high-power or high-volume motorcycle engine dey gather "intense high-amplitude vibrations", di support page tok, e fit transfer through di frame and handlebars.

"Direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency range fit degrade di performance of di phone system and lead to reduce image quality for photos and videos," e tok.