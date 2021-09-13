Lilian Igwe Ebonyi Female welder for Abakaliki

Dem no support media player for your device

Lilian Igwe Ebonyi Female welder for Abakaliki

21 minutes wey don pass

Wen Lilian Igwe graduate from College of Education, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State she bin no reason say she go become welder.

But as she no come see beta work, na im she enter Yenagoa in 2014 go learn welder.

Lilian say wetin motivate am na say di oga for the workshop na woman and plus say she dey like do wetin go dey keep am busy.

Lilian don open her own workshop for Abakaliki since 2017 and get up to 12 boys wey dey work for am.

Her financial condition don improve as she don dey do ogbonge work for I'm client.

When she follow BBC pidgin talk for her workshop.

She say some men wet come to marry am dey fear sake of say she fit get money pass dem.