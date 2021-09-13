Evelyn Joshua: My husband still be general overseer of Synagogue church - TB Joshua wife

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, TB JOSHUA Wetin we call dis foto, Prohpet TB Joshua and im wife, Evelyn Joshua

Evelyn, Wife of late tele-evangelist prophet TB Joshua say she no be di new General Overseer of di Synagogue Church of All Nations say her husband still be di G.O.

She tok dis for video wey she post for her Twitter account on Monday morning. Di church bin announce for dia Facebook book page last weekend say she be di new leader of di church.

While she dey hail church members for dia resilience after di death of di prophet and founder, She beg members of di church to join hands wit her to take di Ministry to di next level.

Mrs Evelyn no tok di new title she go dey bear, she tell her followers say "dis last three months don dey very challenging but thank you say una remain strong and una keep faith".

She add say "prophet TB Joshua fight good fight and finish strong, we don commence di journey from wia im stop".

Tori of her emergence as leader start last week wen some members of di church allegedly carri her matter go court say make court declare am member of di board of trustee of di church.

Di court grant di request and add her name to di three man board of trustee.

Before di church trustee matter pop up, di church bin dey role wit no known leader or G.O. since di prophet die.

For one press conference before di burial of di late prophet, SCOAN representatives tell tori pipo say issue of who go lead di church na spiritual matter.

Wen Prophet TB Joshua Die

Prophet TB Joshua die for June 2021 ontop unclear circumstances and dem bury am for di church compound a month after for July.

Tori of him death shock plenti pipo as pipo dey see am as miracle worker unto plenti show of miracles wey dem dey broadcast for dia dedicated church TV station.