BBNaija S6: Angel, Emmanuel and three oda housemates dey up for eviction

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Dis week five housemates dey up for possible evictions afta Monday evening nomination and Head of house games.

Di housemates wey dey up for possible eviction dis week na Cross, Sasky, Yousef, Angel and Emmanuel.

Before di head of house games na Nini, Sasky, Emmanuel, Yousef and Angel bin dey up for possible eviction..

But Biggie, give dem one opportunity to remove themselves from di list during di Head of House games.

Nini take advantage of di opportunity for di new twist wey Big Brother introduce to di game.

She carry second and get di Save and Replace Power, Replace herself wit Cross.

While Whitemoney win di Head of House game and e choose Queen as im deputy wey go stay wit am for di luxury louge.

Di housemates wey no dey up for possible eviction na Pere, Nini, Liquorose, Saga, Whitemoney and Queen.

At least one of di nominated housemates go leave di house on Sunday during di eviction show.