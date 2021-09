Aisha Buhari Cup 2021: Nigeria First Lady, Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament for Lagos - Facts

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Buhari Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria First Lady, Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari Cup 2021 don kick-off for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

Di Aisha Buhari Invitational tournament na association football tournament wey Nigerian football federation organize.

Di theme of di first edition of di competition wey NFF put together for di female national team na "playing for good".

Basic fact about di tournament

Di Aisha Buhari Cup 2021 na a programme of Nigerian football federation.

Dem name an afta Nigeria First Lady, Aisha Buhari wey don endorse di competition.

Di organizers for dia website say "na one of di programmes aimed at uplifting di girl/child for di continent.

How di tournament go hold

Na six kontris go participate for di tournament wey go last only one week.