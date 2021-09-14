Met Gala 2021 New York: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Blackpink fashion top red carpet
Met Gala - one of fashion biggest and starriest events - don roll out im red carpet for New York for some of di planet best-known celebrities.
Di event na to raise fund for di Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, di Gala return afta dem bin don delay am last year sake of di pandemic.
And although im famous guests must follow Covid-19 rules, wey include wearing masks indoors, wey no stop many pipo from all di glamour.
Dis year costume theme na "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," - and di looks dey inspired by everytin from di Matrix film franchise to di Statue of Liberty.
Na pop star Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman co-host di ball.
One of di most talked-about looks of di night na di publicity machine wey be Kim Kardashian - she cover her face and body in an all-enveloping black outfit.
Na Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of fashion house Balenciaga design di custom outfit
Di 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams made a statement of more colourful kind, as she wear one star-spangled bodysuit beneath a feather-laden pink cape.
Other attendees, meanwhile, brought along props to accompany dia outfits.
Without apparent explanation, singer Frank Ocean carry one green robotic baby, while musician Grimes brandished a sword.
Di singer and businesswoman turn heads once again as she pose for one all-black Balenciaga overcoat, while her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, wear imself one multicoloured quilt.
