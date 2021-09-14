Met Gala 2021 New York: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Blackpink fashion top red carpet

14 September 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Singer Billie Eilish, wey co-host di event, drew comparisons wit Marilyn Monroe

Met Gala - one of fashion biggest and starriest events - don roll out im red carpet for New York for some of di planet best-known celebrities.

Di event na to raise fund for di Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, di Gala return afta dem bin don delay am last year sake of di pandemic.

And although im famous guests must follow Covid-19 rules, wey include wearing masks indoors, wey no stop many pipo from all di glamour.

Dis year costume theme na "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," - and di looks dey inspired by everytin from di Matrix film franchise to di Statue of Liberty.

Na pop star Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman co-host di ball.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Eilish brother, Finneas O'Connell follow am come, im wear an all-red suit and sequined face covering

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Blackpink Rosé arrive for di Met Gala for di first time.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Megan Fox attend di 2021 Met Gala

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Actor Timothée Chalamet wear white silk suit by Haider Ackermann - a look described as "formal sweatpants"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Co-host Naomi Osaka show off one colourful Louis Vuitton dress and elaborate hairstyle - wey pipo don see as a nod to her Haitian and Japanese heritage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, 23-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, wey read one of her works for President Biden inauguration, na another co-host. She chose her Vera Wang dress and crystal headpiece to channel "a re-imagined Statue of Liberty"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Blondie singer Debbie Harry embrace di theme in denim and one big stars-and-stripes skirt

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rapper Lil Nas X first serve up one regal robe...

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ...wey im later remove to show a golden suit of Versace armour...

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ...he later comot am for a sequined bodysuit

One of di most talked-about looks of di night na di publicity machine wey be Kim Kardashian - she cover her face and body in an all-enveloping black outfit.

Na Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of fashion house Balenciaga design di custom outfit

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kim Kardashian look bin cause a series of memes on social media

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One man bin accompany di entrepreneur wey many believe to be designer Demna Gvasalia, and im also wear all-black

Di 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams made a statement of more colourful kind, as she wear one star-spangled bodysuit beneath a feather-laden pink cape.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Serena Williams grab attention inside one Gucci bodysuit beneath a floor-length feather cape

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tennis newest star, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, dey fresh from winning di US Open just days ago

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams wear one Matrix-inspired dress she designe herself

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Vogue chief Dame Anna Wintour, who oversee di event, wear one Oscar de la Renta dress in tribute to di late designer

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turn heads wit one dress wey dem write di words "Tax the Rich"

Other attendees, meanwhile, brought along props to accompany dia outfits.

Without apparent explanation, singer Frank Ocean carry one green robotic baby, while musician Grimes brandished a sword.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Frank Ocean carry im green robotic doll

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Grimes bring along one sword to di festivities

Among di last to arrive at di Gala was Rihanna - wey don steal di show at past events, wit outfits including one Pope-inspired costume for 2018.

Di singer and businesswoman turn heads once again as she pose for one all-black Balenciaga overcoat, while her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, wear imself one multicoloured quilt.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, A$AP Rocky and girlfriend Rihanna arrive fashionably late, sporting contrasting outfits