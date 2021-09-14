Ivory Coast health pass: President Alassane Ouattara introduce Covid-19 pass for travellers

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Alassane Ouattara

Ivory Coast president don take some measures to stop di spread of Covid-19 for di kontri.

Alassane Ouattara don decide to impose one "health pass" on travellers wey dey enta dia boarder.

From September 20 all passengers wey dey travel to Ivory Coast go need to present valid 'health pass'.

Di pass purpose na to indicate whether travellers don collect vaccine and e don test for Covid-19 during di last 72 hours.

President Ouattara also announce say di validity of PCR tests go dey reduced from five to three days for travellers wey arrive in Cote d'Ivoire by air.

Recently, afta one security council meeting di Ivorian authorities warn say dem fit ban unvaccinated pipo from accessing public places like bars and local 'maquis'.

"Vaccination, na important part of our strategy to fight COVID-19, e dey go on well and go still continue" Alassane Ouattara tok.