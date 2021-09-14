Isaac Owusu Bempah hospitalized: Ghana Police detain Prophet Owusu Bempah after treatment for hospital

De Accra Regional Police Command arrest Isaac Owusu Bempah on Sunday.

Police return Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, back to cells after he fall ill suddenly on Monday night.

Rev. Bempah spend two hours for de Police Hospital, according to Accra-based Citi FM.

Dem treat, discharge and return di Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International back to cells.

Sudden illness of Ghana Prophet

Di Controversial Ghanaian prophet land in hospital after he suddenly fall sick in police custody.

Dem yah am to Police Hospital for treatment where he bin dey on admission under armed police guard.

Local reports be say de man of God plead with security officials to remove handcuffs from en hand while receiving treatment but de plea fall on deaf ears.

Prophets Gaisie

Court detain Owusu Bempah for one more week

Accra Circuit court detain controversial Ghanaian prophet, Isaac Owusu Bempah in police custody.

Despite pleading not guilty to charges including disturbing public peace, Her Honour Afia Owusuwaa Appiah deny am bail.

De Accra Regional Police Command arrest Isaac Owusu Bempah on Sunday.

Di arrest be after heated confrontation with converted fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa over de weekend.

Ghana Police reveal how assistants who dey work plus Owusu Bempah assault some police officers during en arrest.