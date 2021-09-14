GFA sack CK Akonnor: Ghana fit tip Addo, Rajevac, Tetteh, Desailly for Black Stars Coach?

Wia dis foto come from, Gary M. Prior

If you dey reason di next coach Ghana fit consider for Black Stars afta Charles Akonnor sack, dey you don land di right page.

Football pundits den enthusiasts for Ghana dey hint who GFA go reveal as new head coach of Black Stars.

Dis be after de Executive Committee sack Coach CK Akonnor over what dem say be poor performance.

De Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday reveal say dem three member committee dey in place to find mew coach within 72 hours.

Wia dis foto come from, GFA Communications

So who be some of de named sports pundits dey consider for de high profile job?

Otto Addo

One coach wey sports analyst Nathaniel Attoh dey believe say go fit take over de job be 46 year old Otto Addo, who served as chief scout for Ghana from 2013 to 2015.

Claims be say he get European coaching experience at de juvenile football level.

His first and only head coach responsibility be when he take over as Hamburg U19 youth team coach.

He be former Black Stars player based in Germany.

Milovan Rajevac

Another Coach be Serbian man Milovan Rajevac.

Dis according to Ghana sports pundits be one of de most popular for Ghana sake of he lead Ghana to de 2010 World Cup.

As head coach of de Black Stars he put together team wey perform well during de 2010 World Cup, sake of that people de hope say someone like am go fit transform de Black Stars team.

He served as Black Stars head coach for two years wey he handle 28 games.

Sellas Tetteh

Sellas Tetteh be local coach who win gold for Ghana with de Under 20 squad for Egypt in 2009.

As U20 team coach, he put together young players who dominate de tournament for Egypt, win gold wey most of dem develop Iu to de senior national team years on.

Some of de players who he Coach be Andre Dede Ayew, Jonathan Mensah, Agyeman Badu dems.

Pundits believe say de 64-year-old be more than qualified to take up de job sake of he get de record to lead teams to success.

Marcel Desailly

Names of other potential coaches wey come up be Ghanaian and French international, Marcel Desailly who play for France national team in 1998 World Cup.

De Ghanaian who play for France over de years dedicate en life to sports development for Ghana.

Analysts believe say he get de experience and knowledge to build solid team which go deliver results for de National team.

Other coaches like Herve Renard who coach African teams like Ivory Coast National team come up but de only concern be say he dey collect not less than $100,000 monthly for coaching jobs.