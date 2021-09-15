Rev Owusu Bampah detained: Ghana church leaders want police to free Propher Owusu Bampah

49 minutes wey don pass

Some church leaders for Ghana intensify dema calls for release of troubled Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Dem dey make dis calls based on health grounds after de detained prophet suddenly fall sick while in custody.

Police arrest Isaac Owusu Bempah on Sunday wey court place in police custody for one week.

Dis be after he storm private property of former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa with en Junior pastors to threaten her.

Calls for release

Founder and head pastor of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry and Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie speaking to Accra-based Okay FM beg govement say dem for look inside dem release Owusu Bempah sake of en support to de New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Considering what he do for them [NPP] wey bring dem back to power, you no fit compare am to de people he step on dema toes."

Nigel Gaisie talk say "if you weigh de two, his positives outweigh de negatives. He help them [NPP] win power… we no fit underestimate de impact of Owusu Bempah in de re-election of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia," he add.

*National Prophetic and Apostolic Council request for bail*

De National Prophetic and Apostolic Council (NPAAC) also add dema voice to de calls for bail.

Chairman of de Christian association, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoaku during press conference urge de police to grant Rev Owusu Bempah bail as he no be hardened criminal.

"NPAAC dey plead plus de IGP and Court to grant Rev Owusu Bempah bail. Police dey so dema work and de courts too, but we beg dem to grant am bail."

"We dey beg de President too sake or Rev. Owusu Bempah contribute to de elections of dis country" he add.

Other Christian leaders demand jail term for Owusu Bempah

Despite de calls for release of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, other Christian leaders dey hope say de law to deal plus de popular prophet.

One be Christian Kwabena Andrews, Leader of Life Assembly Worship Center who believe sa based on videos wey he see, de embattled pastor or face de law.

Why police arrest Prophet Owusu Bempah?

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah den three others dey arrested by Ghana Police Service for alleged assault of police officers while brandishing a weapon.

According to Police, dem arrest de Ghanaian preacher [Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah] sake of one video in circulation.

He "create and circulate multiple videos which dey contain threats, brandishing of weapons den assault on police personnel."