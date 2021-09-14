Pastor David Yonggi Cho death: Pastor E A Adeboye, Joshua Iginla mourn Yoido Full Gospel Church leader wey die

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Pastor E A Adeboye Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG] and Joshua Iginla dey mourn di death.

Pastor David Yonggi Cho, di owner of one of di world largest mega-church don die.

Di preacher na co-founder of di Yoido Full Gospel Church [Assemblies of God] for South Korea.

Cho wey be age 85 die on Tuesday, im church confirm for press release wey BBC Pidgin don confam.

At di time of im death, Cho bin dey receive medical treatment for brain hemorrhage wey e suffer from since 2020.

Nigeria popular preachers all respect dis South Korean Christian Leader.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG] and Joshua Iginla dey mourn Yonggi Cho death.

Wia dis foto come from, Pastor David Yonggi Cho Ministry

David Yonggi Cho Biography

Dem born Cho for 1936 into a Buddhist family as dem live during di Korean War.

E convert to Christianity at age 17 - dis na afta doctors tell am sey e go die from a serious case of tuberculosis.

Cho pursue ministry full time and graduate from Full Gospel College for 1956.

For 1958 e open one small church for Seoul wey later become Yoido Full Gospel Church.

Afta many years di church grow into one of di most popular megachurches for di world.

Yoido Full Gospel Church get 500 church locations across South Korea.

Dem don also send thousands of missionaries to different kontris of I world.

Yoido get more dan 750,000 members.

Cho "don write several books and e found a Christian daily newspaper, and established a humanitarian organization, di church tok for press release.

Cho wife die for February dis year and dem get three sons together.

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor David Yonggi Cho

Pastor David Yonggi Cho death: How Pastor E A Adeboye, Joshua Iginla mourn

Some Senior preachers don begin react to di death of Pastor David Yonggi Cho wey die on Tuesday.

"Till we meet again on di resurrection morning, Rest in God's presence Pastor Dr. David Yonggi," Pastor Enoch Adeboye of di Redeemed Christian Church of God tok.

Another Nigerian preacher, Prophet Joshua Iginla say Yonggi Cho na im "spiritual father".