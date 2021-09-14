BBNaija: Angel explain her recent behaviour, Emmanuel shed tears and oda highlight wey happun today

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Tension still dey very high for di Big brother Naija 'Shine Ya eye' house sake of di Nomination wey happun on Monday.

Di tension start to dey build up afta last Sunday eviction where some of di housemate come dey so emotional.

Saskay dey so hurt about Jaypaul leaving and blame herself for getting too attached while Angel come dey think about di decisions wey bring her inside di House.

Later, Pere, Liquorose, Yousef and Emmanuel gada for di Garden to discuss Nominations.

Emmanuel points out that e no ever don escape Nominations and add say dem all dey inside di competition.

Dis week Monday, di housemates put up five of dia fellow competitor up for possible eviction on Sunday and dem be; Emmanuel, Saskay, Yousef, Angel and Cross.

Some of nominated housemates no take dia nomination for possible eviction likely at all while some no send.

Wetin don happun since afta Last Sunday Eviction

Angel Reveal Why She neva win Head of House Task

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Angel tell her housemate, Saskay why she neva win Head of House (HoH) task since she enta Big Brother house.

She explain say di reason she no dey active for di HoH task na because of her nonchalant attitude during di Mondays task,

Angel add say she also no feel like participating for di task on Monday.

she tell Saskay say although her mind dey willing to win, her body dey weak to participate for di game.

"Pipo wey dey support me go dey wonder wetin dey wrong with me during di Head of House game."

"Some pipo get luck with di game and I no get, so I no dey bother stressing myself.

"I hope pipo wey dey support me understand. My body just dey weak. I need to slow down a little bit dis week and watch from di sidelines.

"I' no dey look for di fame right now. I just want to rest," Angel tok.

Angel also reveal during her Diary session with Biggie today say she nominate Saga and Emmanuel because she no dey close with dem.

Meanwhile, Angel mama don apologize give di public on her behalf afta one video of her begin trend. Di video show wen di she raise up her dress and in di process her private parts dey exposed.

"...I understand say una dey vex with her (Angel) for her behaviour yesterday and I apologize on her behalf...," Angel mama post for social media afta pipo begin react to di video.

Emmanuel break down in tears

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Emmanuel wey dey up for possible eviction break down in tears during im Diary session with Big Brother today.

Dis happun afta e reveal give Big brother say e feel say e no dey do enough for di house as biggie require am to do.

According to am, e feel say e no dey see di outcome of im efforts wen e come to tasks and challenges wey dey give to sem inside di house.

E ask Biggie for clarity on wetin Ebuka mean on Sunday wen e ask am to define entertaining housemate.

Biggie just start to dey respond wen all of a sudden Emmanuel break down in tears.

Liquorose get secret Task from Big brother

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother gives Liquorose one special task to start quarrel with and ignore Emmanuel till her next diary session.

Biggie say e get reward for Liquorose if she successfully carry out dis task.

Emmanuel and Liquorose get very good relationship with each oda and fans of both housemates even want dem to go into real relationship.

Saga Secret Task from Big Brother

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother also give Saga prank to play on Nini. E need to start fight with her and avoid her till di next Diary session.