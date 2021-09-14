Kogi Prison break: Authorities don recapture ova 100 prisoners wey run comot Kogi prison

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Authorities say dem don recapture some prisoners wey bin escape from di Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba for Kogi State for Northern Nigeria afta unknown gunmen attack di facility on Sunday 12, September, 2021.

E no dey clear who di gunmen be and why dem attack di prison but central and northwest Nigeria don dey suffer attack from criminal gangs for many years now.

Di Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, say dem recapture a total of 114 prisoners out of di ova 200 wey bin escape.

Oga Nababa give explain how dem recapture di prisoners.

E say dem get support from sister security agencies including di Vigilante groups wey assist dem to recapture di prisoners wey escape.

"I advice di escapees to surrender themselves within di next 24 hours or risk prosecution if dem arrest dem." Oga Nababa tok

E also assure di general public of dia safety, di CG add say dem go do everything within dia power to catch di prisoners wey dem hide.

Jail break in Kogi: How e happun

Tori be sey di heavily armed attackers wey plenty well-well invade di Custodial Centre and immediately engage di armed guards for serious gun battle.

O.F Enobore, tok-tok pesin for Kogi prisons for statement wey e bring out say "di Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa don order a recapture procedure to be activated immediately."

Nababa also order for di commencement of detailed investigation as e personally lead a team to assess di situation.

Di DG appeal to the general public to provide useful intelligence wey fit assist to recapture di escapees to security operatives.

Goment establish Kabba MSCC for 2008 wit capacity of 200.