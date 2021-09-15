Uniben students protest: Why University of Benin closedown immediately students protest

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, UNIBEN Wetin we call dis foto, Uniben main gate

University of Benin [Uniben] closedown immediately afta students protest fees increase outside campus.

Uniben Vice Chancellor Prof. Lilian Imuentinyan Salami na im approve di immediate closure of di University for Edo state, southern Nigeria.

Students block di major Lagos-Benin expressway to protest increase in school fees on Tuesday September 15, 2021.

Di Vice Chancellor for inside statement wey di Registrar sign say dem take di decision to close di school afta due consultation and in di best interest of di general student body.

Di move dey based on security reports to avoid make hoodlums no hijack di student protest, make e no go lead to breakdown of law and order. Di statement add.

Prof. Lilian Salami order make all students vacate di hostels and University premises not later than 12 noon on Wednesday 15th, September, 2021.

She add join say she don review di agitation of di student's wey dey di I no gree.

University of Benin students dey protest di N20,000 school management put on top dia school fees as penalty for late payment.

For di Ekheuan campus of di institution, di students say dem block di road to protest against wetin dem call di "indiscriminate increment of dia school fees."

Di Benin-Lagos Expressway bin also dey blocked for hours on Tuesday by di protesting students.

Na undergraduates for di Ugbowo campus of di university wey make am dey hard for pipo to pass.

Di students wey carry placards wey carry different write ups like 'Federal Uni don turn BOWEN', 'UNIBEN no be BOWEN, urgent 20k no be our budget'.