North Korea fire two ballistic missiles: See why Japan and South Korea dey worry

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, File photo of Kim Jong-un

North Korea don fire two ballistic missiles off im east coast, South Korea military confam am.

Japan also report say dem see one object fired, and e fit be ballistic missile.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga don call di launch "outrageous" say e dey threaten peace and security for di region.

Dis na di second weapons test North Korea don carry out dis week, di first na cruise missile.

E no dey clear wia di ballistic missiles go land or dia flight range, but South Korea Joint Chief of Staff said im military don maintain "full readiness posture for close cooperation with di US".

Ballistic missile tests no follow UN resolutions designed to curb di North nuclear activities.

Dem fit carry either nuclear or conventional warheads and dem dey class dem according to how far dem fit travel - di furthest of which being an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea Missile power

North Korea in di past don test ICBMs wey dem tok say e dey capable of reaching nearly all of western Europe and about half of di US mainland.

On Monday, North Korea bin test one long-range cruise missile wey dey capable of hitting much of Japan, and dem call am "a strategic weapon of great significance".

Wia dis foto come from, KCNA Wetin we call dis foto, North Korea just days earlier test one long-range cruise missile

Experts say di cruise missile fit possibly carry a nuclear warhead.

Di UN Security Council no dey forbid di test of cruise missiles. But dem considers ballistic missiles to dey more threatening because dem fit carry bigger and more powerful payloads, get much longer range, and fit travel faster

North Korea dey face food shortages and one severe economic crisis - wey dey make pipo ask di questions about how dem still dey able to develop weapons.

Di kontri don spend more than one year in isolation. Dem cut off most trade wit im closest ally China to stop di spread of di coronavirus.

China foreign minister dey hold talks wit im South Korean counterpart for Seoul on Wednesday.

North Korea weapons programme and stalled negotiations ova denuclearisation dey likely to be on di agenda.

For March of dis year, Pyongyang no follow sanctions and dem test ballistic missiles, wey don trigger one strong rebuke from di US, Japan and South Korea.

And last month di UN atomic agency say North Korea fit don restart a reactor wey fit produce plutonium for nuclear weapons, say e be "deeply troubling" development.

Why North Korea continue dey launch missile?

In di past 40 years, North Korea don fire about 150 missiles.

Na show of force wey don make di UN to hit di kontri wit strict sanctions.

Di kontri still continue dey test missiles because di kontri get new weapons to test. Scientist for North Korea don develop dozens of new weapon under Kim Jong-un.

Dis missiles dey go faster, further and dem dey more powerful.

Pyongyang see di weapons as a treasured sword wit claim say dem need protect demself from invasion.

Anoda reason be say, Pyongyang dey use di missila launch to keep up wit im neighbour.

South Korea no get any nuclear weapons, but dia allies wey be di US get weapons and na protection wey dem dey call "the nuclear umbrella".

Di US also get 28,000 troops based for South Korea and di North dey always watch joint exercises between di two kontris dem.

Kim Jong-un regime dey see dem as preparation for war and often dem go test missiles in response.

Weapons are also used by di leadership of North Korea to rally pipo say dem get somethin to dey proud of even wen economic situation for di kontri no really dey go well.