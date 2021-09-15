₦300 million belonging to orphans don disappear from sharia court account

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sharia Court for Northern Nigeria

Sharia commission for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria confam say N300 million dey miss from one of dia courts bank account.

Dem sey na money wey belong to orphans.

Di commission say initial investigation show say dem use fake signature comot di money from di account of Shahuci court wia dem deposit money of di orphans.

Mallam Abubakar Haruna wey be chief accountant for Sharia commission tell BBC say di missing money na for different orphans wey come to settle inheritance disputes among themselves.

"Na as we go to withdraw money for dat account wen we observe say wetin dey inside no pass N9 million.

Dis na account wey bin get over a N100 million inside," Haruna tok.

E tok say na immediately afta, dem inform Kano state anti corruption office wia dem torchlight di mata before dem conclude say "di whole money wey dey miss reach N300 million."

Barrister Muhammad Balarabe na oga for Kano anti corruption office and e tok say dem go continue to investigate di issue until dem find out how di money disappear.

Stanbic IBTC Bank wey bin hold di account neva comot to tok anything on di mata at dis time even though BBC make attempt to hear from dem.