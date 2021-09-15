Edo State news: Godwin Obaseki Edo begin 'no Covid vaccination, no entry ' for civil servants

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Edo State goment say from Wednesday, September 15, all civil servants wey never receive di COVID-19 vaccine go dey barred from entering dia offices.

Head of Edo State COVID-19 Enforcement Team na im make di announcement.

Haruna Yusuf say dem don train 20 special teams wey dey spread across di 18 local goments of Edo State wey go enforce am.

"Wetin we go do na to allow those wey get di authentic vaccination card access to dia goment working places and those wey no get am, go go back and work from home and goment go know how to deal with dat." Yusuf tok.

Di directive go affect all di State facilities, Goment House, di 18 local goment secretariats and di State Secretariat.

All dis dey come as speculations dey reign say di State goment dey work to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all residents, but Governor Godwin Obaseki for statement say all dat one na "obvious misconception".

Im give residents for di State up to second week of September to get di Covid-19 vaccine or face di risk say dem go dey barred from public places such as banks, receptions, churches and mosques.

As at 14 September 2021, Edo State don record 6008 COVID-19 cases and record 63 new cases according to di Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC daily report.