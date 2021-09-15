Goodluck Jonathan defect?: PDP clear ex-President Goodluck Gonathan defection rumour

17 minutes wey don pass

Ex-President Goodluck Gonathan defection rumour dey swell by di day across Nigeria.

Nigeria main opposition party, di Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] say dem neva receive any official correspondence from di former Nigerian leader on dis mata.

PDP tell BBC Pidgin on Wednesday afternoon say Former President Goodluck Jonathan never inform dem on if he get any plan to comot from di party.

Oga Jonathan serve as Nigeria President from May 2010 till May 2015 under di Peoples Democratic Party.

Di party clear dis as tori dey fly up and down say Oga GEJ (as many dey call am) don defect to di ruling All Progressives Congress.

"We neva get any fact yet and di rumour don dey since last night.

"Plus dem neva receive any indication from di former president. As party, we neva receive any official confirmation."

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan tell BBC pidgin on Wednesday morning.

Di then, opposition party, APC bin defeat am as e dey seek re-election for 2015.

Di now President, Muhammadu Buhari bin win am for di polls.

Dis make am di first sitting president to chop defeat for Nigeria election.

Oga Jonathan bin call Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate am even before di kontri election body finish to count di result.

Dis move bin make many pipo both home and period to see am as as "hero of peace".

Dem claim say dis im action bin relax di tension for di kontri and don overturn any kain kasala or blood shed wey di kontri for witness.

Since im defeat for 2015, oga Jonathan don serve di kontri and Africa for plenty peace broker mission.