Goodluck Jonathan: If former President Jonathan port from PDP, e go fit contest election, APC assure

36 minutes wey don pass

Di All Progressives Congress (APC) say former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan go enjoy all di benefit of being a members of di party.

Dis na if di ex-president eventually defect to di ruling party of di West African kontri.

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning for interview on Channels Television say di party go welcome former President Goodluck Jonathan if e decide to defect.

Akpanudoedehe assurance dey come afta rumour of di defection of Jonathan circulate for Local media.

"If former President Jonathan defect enter our party e go be great news.

We go welcome am because im arrival go also strengthen di party.

"So, anyone wey join today get di same opportunity to run for any office for dis party," di secretary tok.

How pipo see Jonathan

Since independence, Nigerians no dey used to get President we get di highest education degree of PhD.

Goodluck Jonathan na former Nigeria President wey im rise for politics don interest many pipo.

As man wey no dey tok too much Jonathan growth and relevance for Nigerian politics dey surprising.

Popularly known as GEJ, Goodluck Jonathan gain more prominence wen e concede defeat to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for 2015.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Biography

Born in November 20, 1957 for Otuoke Ogbia Local government area of Bayelsa state Goodluck Jonathan na di son of Lawrence Ebele Jonathan, a canoe- maker and Eunice Ayi Ebele Jonathan, a retired farmer.

E attend St. Stephen's Primary School, Otuoke; St Michael's Primary School, Oloibiri and Mater Dei High School, lmiringi Ogbia.

Jonathan later attend University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state wia e receive Bachelor of Science degree, Master's degree and Doctorate in Hydrobiology and Fisheries Biology.

GEJ Political career

Goodluck Jonathan political career start wen e become di Deputy Govnor of Bayelsa state to di den govnor Late Diepreye Alaimeyeseigha for 1999.

Sake of some Political matter, dem swear Jonathan in as Govnor of Bayelsa state for December, 2005.

Two years afta, during di governorship campaign for 2007 di Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] select GEJ as di Vice presidential candidate of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.

For 2010, Jonathan become Nigeria president afta Yar'Adua sake of bad health.

Former President Jonathan for 2011 contest for presidency and e win.

Im hold di office till 2015 wen im lose to President Muhammadu Buhari.