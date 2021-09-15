Abba Kyari: Police don conclude investigation ontop 'super cop' mata, dey wait President Buhari decision

Wia dis foto come from, Hushpuppi Wetin we call dis foto, Raymond 'Hushpuppi' Abbas and Abba KyarI

Nigerians still dey wait for di di outcome of di investigation of Abba Kyari.

Dis na afta news bin fly say di police officer wey dey incharge of investigating ogbonge criminal matter for Nigeria Abba Kyari, chop suspension.

Kyari wey im plenty award don earn am 'Super cop' bin chop suspension sake of sey e allegedly get hand for one fraud matter wey involve social media celebrity Ramon Abbas wey dey popular as Huspuppi get wit FBI

Minister of Police Affairs Muhammadu Dingyadi give update on di matter during im tok wit tori pipo for Abuja.

E say na President Muhammadu Buhari go give final recommendation on top di issue.

Dingyadi tok say "di issue don dey public domain and Police don dey transparent and fair to all.

Wen di matter come up, we set up committee to investigate and submit di report to di Inspector-General of Police.

Di assignment na to also refer di report to di Attorney General of di federation for legal advice before e reach president Muhammadu Buhari hand for final consideration."

Di police affairs Minister say even though di matter na local one e get international "connotation" so authorities need to do due diligence.

E also tok say dem need to consult ministry of Foreign affairs and Ministry of Justice before dem go make final recommendations.

How di mata bin start

Nigeria Instagram celebrity Ramon Abass aka 'Hushpuppi' plead guilty to Count Two of di charges against am for US court, wey be Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering.

Di case wey be United States v. Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, Case No. 2:20-CR-00322-ODW, charge di Abbas wit Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1956(h). Part of wetin dey di court document be also say Abbas bin give one Nigeria police officer bribe.

Na dis part wia alleged officer come be DSP Abba Kyari.

As e be so, Hushpuppi fit face up to 20 years for prison during sentencing according to di informate wey dey court document.

Who be Abba Kyari

46-year-old DCP Abba Kyari hail from Borno state for northeast Nigeria.

Im be graduate of Geography wen e join di Nigeria Police Force as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police for 2000 afta e complete im training for Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state.

One of di operations wey make Kyari blow, na wen im lead di arrest of one notorious armed robber wey dem dey call 'Ndagi' a.k.a Spirit.

Spirit bin colobi Numan, di number three biggest town for Adamawa state northeast Nigeria.

For 2005, im join di Mobile Police Force and for 2010 dem post am go Lagos Command.

Kyari become di number two man and officer-in-charge for di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) - di squad wey dey fight violent crimes from armed robbery, car theft, kidnapping, gang clashes, sea piracy and terrorism but wey later become notorious for im brutality wey lead to di October 2020 ENDSARS protest.