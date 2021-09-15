BBNaija S6: Nini say she no forgive Cross afta dia bathroom fight for Big Brother house

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija housemate Nini say she no go forgive Cross for wetin im tok, even afta im apologise to her afta dia fight.

According to her she say her heart neva ready to do so.

She tok dis wen Whitemoney wey di head of house for dis week call di two of dem together inside di blue room to settle di fight wey happun dis morning.

Cross and Nini bin quarrel each oda on Wednesday September 15 sake of bathroom cleaning.

So how di fight start?

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Di wahala start when Nini bin dey clean di bathroom dis morning and Cross bin wan bath.

Cross bin no like di fact say Nini bin dey clean di bathroom before di housemates bath.

Two of dem begin quarrel each oda on whether dem suppose clean di bathroom after Housemates bath finish or not.

Di mata worse wen Cross ask Nini if she dey stupid.

Dat word make Nini spark well - well na so she come begin curse back.

"Why you dey ask me if I dey stupid? You be dumbest pesin for dis house. Everybody know who di stupid pesin be for dis house, Na you Cross," Nini tok.

Oda housemates begin hold di two of dem to make sure say dem no go physical.

Angel comfort Cross

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija Wetin we call dis foto, Angel console Cross

Afta di whole fight Cross begin feel down e sitdon for di garden area na dia im break down start to cry.

Angel later join am to try to comfort am. As she dey try console am im open up tell her say im dey suffer from Dyslexia.

Dyslexia na learning disorder wey involve difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how dem relate to letters and words

Angel reassure am say im no dey dumb and say she go always dey here for am anytime im feel down.

Dis week five housemates dey up for possible eviction dem be Cross, Angel, Emmanuel, Yousef and Saskay.