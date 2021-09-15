Tonto Dike: Prince Kpokpogri, ex-lover of Nigerian actress deny rumour say DSS arrest am

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Tonto Dike and ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress Tonto Dike ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri don dismiss tori sey security agencies for Nigeria arrest am.

Di businessman take to Instagram live to downplay di tori wey don go viral on social media.

Some Local tori pipo also circulate document wey show sey Dikeh Lawyers don report a "a case of blackmail, extortion and obtaining by false pretence against Prince Kpokpogpri Joseph" before di police.

BBC Pidgin no fit verify whether di document dey authentic or not.

But Kpokpogri for Instagram Live wey e do on Wednesday to dismiss di rumour sey nobody arrest am.

"Nobody don arrest me and no security agency don serve me any letter. I still dey wait.

Make anybody wey get anything against me go write petition against me to di appropriate agency and I go respond accordingly.

Everything wey una dey hear about my arrest na rumours," e tok.

Tonto Dike ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogiri bin come out to claim say di Nigerian actress bin cheat on am while dem dey date.

Di popular actress neva chook mouth to respond to di infidelity accuse.

But she bin post one appreciation post dey hail one local blogger wey comot wit evidence to accuse Kpokpogiri say im be fraud and e dey cheat on her.

How Tonto Dike and Prince Kpokpogiri relationship take start?

For July, di actress bin officially confam say she dey in a relationship wit Prince Kpokpogri.

Dis don confam di tori wey bin dey fly up and down about her current relationship status.

Di Nollywood actor tag Prince Kpokpogri inside social media post where she dey count her blessings and also refer to am as her 'husband'.

She say "I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids. Thank you to MY HUSBAND."

For di video she post for her verified Instagram handle, e show her and Prince Kpokpogiri for di graduation ceremony of her son, King Andre, di son she get wit her ex-husband Churchill Olakunle.

Madam Tonto write say God don answer one of her secret prayers as e give her man wey stand wit her as her head and as a father to her son.

She thank God for her new status as she declare say if "happiness na pesin, e for be her."

Tori of her new found love begin fly recently wen she celebrate di birthday of di man she claim say she dey in love wit, wit gigantic cake and plenty gifts. Although she no mention name and she no post any foto for di post.

Plenty pipo bin congratulate her and say dem happy for her.

Prince Kpokpogri too enta social media to unveil Tonto Dike and e say she dey blessed among women, im don later delete di post.

Wetin we know about Prince Kpokpogiri

Wia dis foto come from, Prince Kpokpogiri Wetin we call dis foto, Tonto Dike ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri

Prince Kpokpogiri na Nigerian politician from Isoko, Delta state.

Dem born am for 27th June 1978.

Apart from say im be politician, e also be anti-corruption advocate.

E bin come into limelight recently during im birthday for 27 June 2021 afta tori carry am say na im be di new man wey dey Tonto Dike life.

From wetin we gada from im Instagram handle, Prince Kpokgiri na philanthropist as e recently share foto of school pupils im support wit scholarship.

E also don receive plenty awards and recognitions wey include di Nigerian Silent Heroes Award, di Inspirational Leadership award from di Progressive Leader Association of Nigeria.