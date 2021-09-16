Muhammadu Buhari: Yoruba Nation, IPOB gatz behave for United Nations General Assembly - Nigeria Presidency
Muhammadu Buhari office say Yoruba Nation, IPOB gatz behave for United Nations General Assembly.
Dis na as Nigerians wey want Yoruba Nation and Indigenous People of Biafra among oda activists don begin protest for United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Di president of Nigeria dey scheduled to address United Nations General Assembly on 24 September, 2021.
And Yoruba Nation, Biafra sdo vow to protest on dat day.
Sake of dis concern, di office of President Buhari alias Nigeria Presidency don cut eye give dis agitators.