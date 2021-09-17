Hlengiwe Mkhize passed away: Prof Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize husband, profile of South Africa ex-Minister wey die

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, South African Government Wetin we call dis foto, Prof Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize

Professor Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize death bring deep sadness to South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hlengiwe Mkhize bin serve as Deputy Minister inside South Africa Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

South African goment confam say Prof Mkhize passed away on Thursday, 16 September 2021, at di age of 69.

So who be dis woman South Africans dey tok following her death.

Well BBC Pidgin don look up interesting this you need to know about here

Prof Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize Biography

Title: Prof

Initials: HB

Surname: Mkhize

Name(s): Hlengiwe Buhle

Date Of Birth: Saturday, September 6, 1952

Twitter: @ProfMkhize

Hlengiwe Mkhize current positions

Professor Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize until her death be Deputy Minister of Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities of South Africa.

Mkhize enta di position on 30 May 2019.

Prof Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize bin serve as former Minister of Higher Education and Training of di Republic of South Africa with effect from 17 October 2017 until 26 February 2018.

Prof Mkhize na one of di founding members and a trustee of the Children and Violence Trust, she don been a trustee of di Malibongwe Business Trust from 2005.

She don been chairperson of di Peace Commission of South African Women in Dialogue since 2004.

Mkhize be treasurer general of African National Congress (ANC) Women's League (ANCWL).

And she don be member of di National Executive Committee of di ANCWL since 2008.

Prof Mkhize Academic Qualifications

Prof Mkhize holdbn a BA degree in Psychology, Social Work, and Sociology from University of Zululand wey she obtainin 1976;

A BA Honours in Psychology from di University of Natal she get in 1978;

And a Masters degree in Clinical Psychology from di University of Natal she bag in 1981.

Prof Mkhize na Honorary Professor of Psychology for University of South Africa and she dey study towards a PhD through di University of Natal.

