WAEC 2021 Maths expo: WAEC say General Mathematics and English Language papers leak

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, WaEC

West Africa Examination Council [WAEC] don threaten to take action against schools wey get hand for examination malpractice across Ghana.

WAEC say dem discover General Mathematics and English Language papers leak on social media.

"Cheating" social media groups be dey in full swing prior to de conduct of de Mathematics (Elective) and English Language Papers on 9th and 13th September, 2021 respectively." WAEC confam am for statement.

De council give names of 11 schools wey allegedly involve for some of de examination malpractices, say dem dey on dia watch list.

Dem also mention de names of di alleged 'rogue' websites wey circulate several versions of de questions on social media.

Although WAEC say reports from dia investigation and further information demma receive show say de circulation no be too dey extensive.

But de next line of action be to sanction all di pipo wey dem find culpable.

Wia dis foto come from, WaEC Ghana

WAEC next line of action

De exam body don promise to prosecute operatives of de fraudulent groups wey get hand for di exam wayo and facilitate dia punishment.

Also, de Council go deploy various internationally accepted assessment procedures and interventions within dia domain to guarantee de credibility of results.

Dem don also tok say demma sanction all de students and groups wey involve for de cheating.

Dem ask parents, religious leaders and well-meaning people for society to advice dia children to stay away from de social media group wey be dey involve and slo focus on dia books.

WAEC wan increase inspection and monitoring for de following centres wey dem don mark sake of tip offs on intentions to cheat.

Ejisu Senior High Technical School

Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School,

Tepa Senior High School

Yeji Senior High Technical School

King David College, Somanya

Ideal College, Sunyani

Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi

Modern Senior High School, Kpong

Modern Senior High School, Kintampo

Oyoko Methodist Senior High School

Klo Agogo Senior High School

De council to also scrutinize scripts of schools wia dem don report cheating.

Withdraw some supervisors and invigilators from providing services for de Council pending further sanctioning.

And finally continue to dey track rogue websites and social media cartels in collaboration wit security agencies.