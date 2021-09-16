ECOWAS extra ordinary summit in Ghana: West Africa leaders agenda for Accra meeting on Guinea coup

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari Sallau

ECOWAS members states dey meet for Ghana today to discuss de overthrow of President Alpha Conde.

Regional leaders dey look into de military takeover by commander Mamady Doumbouya who dem dey ask to hand over to civilian rule.

De 15 member state organization last week suspend Guinea from decision-making body of de organization, wey dem send mission to meet the coup leaders.

So what be de issues ECOWAS leaders to discuss on Thursday 16 September, 2021?

Wia dis foto come from, Guinea TV Wetin we call dis foto, Di soldiers say dem act becos of ogbonge corruption

Outcome of delegation meeting with coup leader

One of de issues which go come up for discussion be de outcome of de meeting with commander Mamady Doumbouya.

Last week Ghana foreign minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey alongside ECOWAS delegation visit Guinea for discussions on how de coup leader go hand over power to civilian rule.

Although dem no give full details of de discussion, dem reveal say Commander Mamady Doumbouya outline some conditions which go make he hand over to civilian rule.

Dis be one issue dem go unpack during de summit.

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari Sallau

Possible trade sanctions

One of de things ECOWAS go fit discuss today be whether to impose trade sanctions on Guinea now or later.

What usually dey happen be say if ECOWAS realize say plans to transition from military takeover to civilian rule where dem go hold democratic elections no dey happen, dem fit impose trade sanctions.

What dis sanctions go do be say e go disrupt de military leadership, dis go create hardships within de economy which go make de govment unpopular.

ECOWAS place similar trade sanctions on West African neighbor, Mali around August 2020 after Mali soldiers detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Sacked Guinea President President Alpha Conde

Mediation discussion with Guinea military

In addition to de issues to discuss today, ECOWAS go consider how mediation discussions dey go.

Former Nigerian leader, Goodluck Jonathan who dey lead mediation alongside other leaders go explore ways in which dem go engage de military leaders.

Dis be to ensure de safety of President Alpha Conde, political elements den safety of civilians during under de military in dis transition period.