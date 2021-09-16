EFCC Chairman: Abdulrasheed Bawa faint for Aso Rock Abuja - See how e happun

16 September 2021

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC Wetin we call dis foto, Di 40 years old AbdulRasheed Bawa fit become di youngest EFCC oga since dem create di commission for 2003.

EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa faint for Aso Rock Abuja on Thursday afternoon.

Bawa collapse for chair wia e dey attend one event inside di presidential villa.

Tori be say dem invite am to di podium to give his speech.

So di EFCC Chairman start by saying he go dey brief because him lost someone - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission official na im die.

Abdulrasheed Bawa continue say; "Di importance of National Identity to fighting corruption no fit dey over emphasised.

"Sometime ago we arrest a woman with 116 Sim cards, just imagine am and you go understand "

He burst into tears say "dat na di much I can say for now".

He leave di stage and collapse almost on im seat.

Na dat moment dem surround Abdulrasheed Bawa and take am away.

Moments later Ali Isa Pantami, di Minister of Commucations and Digital Economy announce say im don dey stable.

Di event na di commemoration of 3rd National Identity Day.

Di Theme: Is Identity a tool for Digital Economy and National Security.

EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa profile

40 year old Bawa na one of di first cadet officers EFCC bin get for 2005. He be di current head of di commission zonal office for Lagos state, South West Nigeria.

He go take over from Mohammed Umar, wey don dey work as di acting chairman since July afta presido suspend di former acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu, on top accuse of corruption.

Bawa get Bachelor of Arts degree for Economics, and a Master’s degree for International Affairs and Diplomacy.

He be di chief investigator for di alleged multi-billion naira fraud case against former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Oga Abdulrasheed Bawa na from Kebbi state and dem born am for 1980. He like to dey watch football, tennis, reading, current affairs and international politics.

He say im be “trained Economic and Financial Crimes investigator and e get plenty experience for inside investigation and to dey prosecute cases like Advance Fee Fraud, Official Corruption, Bank Fraud, Money Laundering and other Economic and Financial Crimes related offences.

According to am, “He be Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) wey don collect training for United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

E also get certificate from United States Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FINCEN), World Bank and United Nations Office of Drug and Crimes.

Abdulrasheed Bawa also obtain training from Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria State Security Services. EFCC Academy and United Kingdom’s Global Training Consulting”.

Di new EFCC Chairmo say im don successfully investigate and testify for prosecution of several cases wey don lead to imprisonment and recovery of billions of naira and millions of US dollars in cash and properties across di world.

Before im nomination, he be di Deputy Chief Detective Superindent-DCDS since 2016.

Dis na some of di ogbonge cases wey Bawa don handle as e dey im CV:

(A) Supervising di biggest operations zonal office of di EFCC for Lagos. E get 604 officers and men and e don secure 227 convictions despite di Covid-19 pandemic.

B) Supervising di investigation of all di cases for Port Harcourt Zonal office and 215 sentences dey secured in eleven months and securing Final Forfeiture of hundreds of properties to di Federal Government.

C) Supervising di investigation of all cases for di Ibadan Zonal office in which 113 were concluded and 54 dey charged to court within 6 Month.

D) Diezani Alison-Madueke-2015-Date: Recovered Millions of Dollars worth of properties in Nigeria, UK., USA, and UAE including 92 properties in Nigeria.

E) Atlantic Energy Group-2014-2015: Recovered Millions of Dollars worth of properties in Nigeria, UK, USA, Switzerland, UAE and Canada.

F) Crude Oil Swaps and OPA-2014-2015: Recovered Billions of Naira.

G) Petroluem Subsidy Fraud-2012-2015: Idenfied Fraud of about N70Billion, Recovered Billions of Naira and Prosecuted several companies.

H) Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu I) “Operation Cyber Storm One”, across Nigeria in which over 60 Suspected Advance Fee Fraudsters and Cyber Crime Perpetrators dey on prosecution- 2008