2021/2022 Post UTME exercise: Nigeria Tertiary Institutions release dates for Post UTME registration and exercise

Wia dis foto come from, UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN

Some higher institutions for Nigeria wey include Federal, State and Private Universities plus Polytechnics don release informate on do 2021/2022 Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post UTME) for dia respective institutions.

Post UTME na examination wey JAMB candidates dey write to further ascertain their JAMB result and qualify dem for admission into di tertiary institution of their choice.

Each institution dey organize and conduct di Post UTME but students wey go write am must don meet di cut-off mark for that institution.

According to di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, di examination body wey be di first point for any Nigerian wey dey aspire to further im education, e say plenty universities, polytechnics and colleges of education don release Post UTME forms.

Dis institutions include federal, state and private universities and polytechnics.

Ahmadu Bello University

Registration for 2021/2022 Post-UTME/DE Screening Exercise go hold from Monday 13th September, 2021 to Sunday 3rd October, 2021.

According to di informate dem post for dia website, candidates wey apply for admission into di University for di 2021/2022 Academic Session, and those wey make di institution dia firsy choice dey required to register online for di screening exercise.

Dem add join say na only candidates wey score 180 and above for JAMB go dey eligible to register for di exercise.

Direct Entry candidates go upload scanned copy of dia GCE Advanced Level, IJMBE A Level, NCE or Diploma result.

Screening schedule for both 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 candidates

Candidates dey required to come along wit dia original JAMB printout.

Any candidate wey no register for di screening exercise no dey eligible to get admission into di university.

Bayero University Kano

Online screening exercise go begin from 3rd September, 2021 and close on 18th September.

Meanwhile registration for di exercise don start.

Na candidates wey score 180 and above and choose di university as first choice dey eligible to register.

Nnamdi Azikwe University

Sales of forms for 2021/2022 Post UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise don start.

Post UTME and Direct Entry registration exercise go start on 8th September, 2021 and e go end on November 10, 2021.

Di university advise candidates to monitor their phone number, email and Unizik website for more informate on more informate on di screening and Post UTME/DE exercise.

University of Port Harcourt

Wia dis foto come from, UNIPORT

Online Post UTME registration for UNIPORT don start and go end on Friday, 17th September, 2021.

Di Post UTME screening exercise go start on September 20th and close for September 25th, 2021.

Candidates wey dey write WAEC wey no go fit write di Post UTME must report to di university on Monday, 4th October, 2021 by 7:00am for supplementary test.

Delta State University, Abraka

Di University say dem neva begin dey sell Post UTME forms and di one wey some magomago pipo currently put online no be from di university.

Dey say dem go release informate about di Post UTME screening exercise on di 19th September 2021.

Tai Solarin University of Education

Sales of online Post UTME screening registration form go start on Monday, 15th September and close on 15th October 2021.

Di screening exercise go hold for di main university campus on 20th October, 2021.

All candidates must adhere to Covid- 19 protocols.

Candidates wey choose di university as first or second choice must score a minimum of 170 for JAMB.

Candidates must show for di screening centre wit colour print-out of di online Screening Form.

Original JAMB Examination Notification of Result slip or Direct Entry Registration Slip.

Screening Slip and Receipt.

Rivers State University

Registration for di Post UTME screening exercise go run from September 8th to October 8th, 2021.

Di screening exercise go take place from Monday 18th October, 2021 for di Information Communication and Technology centre of di university.

Private Universities